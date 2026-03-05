Finn Allen, Tim Seifert audition for KKR's opener's role in IPL 2026 with highest partnership aggregate in a T20 WC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar would be all smiles on Wednesday night after what Finn Allen and Tim Seifert showed intent and statement in equal measure during New Zealand's roaring entry in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Such was the the domination from the New Zealand opening duo that the Kiwis chased down target in just 12.5 overs in reply to South Africa's 169/8.

Advertisement

Coming into the first semifinal against South Africa on the back of not so good tournament so far, both Allen and Siefert peaked at the right time with utter domination as the pair laid the foundation for a commendable win with a 117-run stand in just 9.1 overs. While Siefert was dismissed for 58, Allen went on to rewrite history books with a 33-ball hundred, thus breaking Chris Gayle's record of fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history.

The KKR reference came from that fact that both Allen and Siefert were absolute steals by the three-time IPL champions during the mini-player of auction in December last year in Abu Dhabi. While KKR management got Allen for ₹2 crore, Seifert came at ₹1.50 crore. KKR play all their home games at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Advertisement

In fact, the Allen-Siefert duo also recorded the highest partnership aggregate in a single edition of the T20 World Cup history, surpassing 446 runs by Afghanistan's Abrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in 2024. With a match still to go, Allen and Seifert have accumulated 446 runs so far.

Both Allen and Siefert are in the top five in the list of most runs in this edition. While Allen is at 289 runs, Seifert has so far scored 274 runs. The highlight of Allen's knock was his strike rate of 303.03.

Will Finn Allen, Tim Siefert open for KKR? Honestly, KKR are spoilt for choices as far as their opening combination is concerned. With both can keep wickets, it is certain one among the two will open the innings with Sunil Narine at the top. However, it will be really tough to feature both Allen and Seifert in the playing XI.

After Andre Russell's retirement, KKR would slot in Rovman Powell as a power-hitter in the middle-order. They would also want Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to bat at the top half of the line-up and add up to the third-seamer's role.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for IPL 2026 Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Ankul Roy, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Kartik Tyagi, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Akash Deep, Rachin Ravindra.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in