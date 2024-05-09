First 51 matches of IPL 2024 brought in 510 million TV viewers, says Disney Star
With 17 matches still left to go, the broadcaster said it has already surpassed the cumulative audience reach achieved in seven of the eight previous editions of the tournament, as measured by BARC.
Disney Star, the television broadcaster of IPL 2024, said on Thursday that 510 million people have watched the tournament’s 51 matches so far. Citing numbers shared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Disney Star said the cumulative watch time for IPL 2024 on television was up 18% from the 2023 edition, reflecting sustained engagement and interest from viewers.