'First big assignment for him': Aakash Chopra speaks on Abhishek Nayars first season as head coach of KKR

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke on Abhishek Nayar's first season as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and the challenges that lie ahead for Nayar.

While Nayar has prior experience as an assistant and batting coach, this is his first major leadership role, and the IPL presents a much bigger challenge.

Chopra also pointed out concerns around captain Ajinkya Rahane, who wasn't the original choice and may lack strong external backing. He added that KKR will need sharp tactics to succeed, especially given a bowling attack that appears weak.

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"This is Abhishek Nayar's first big assignment. He has worked with a WPL team, a very different sort of assignment where he had to build the team from scratch, and it wasn't a great season. But the IPL is a different beast altogether. He's worked in the past as an Assistant Coach and a Batting Coach, but now takes over as Head Coach of a franchise as big and as successful as KKR, with a Captain who is not commanding the same amount of respect, at least from the outside. Ajinkya wasn't the original captaincy choice. If he were, he wouldn't have been picked in an accelerated auction. So, he was given the captaincy because they couldn't find anybody else, and now they can't really move away. They'll have to be tactically smart to repeat past success, especially with a bowling attack that looks weak," Chopra said on JioStar.

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Rahane was made the KKR captain last year after Shreyas Iyer left for Punjab Kings in one of the biggest signings of IPL history. There were always concerns about Rahane being reappointed as the captain of the team.

Last year, Rahane scored 390 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.45 and a strike rate of 147.72, with three fifties for KKR. Throughout the entire season, he batted at number three.