Virat Kohli began the IPL 2023 on a marvelous note, as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. Kohli played a magical inning of 82 runs and ensured the team's victory with a beautiful winning six. With this, Kohli also became the first Indian player to complete his fifty 50+ score in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli is now second after Australian cricketer David Warner who has sixty 50+ scores. Shikhar Dhawan, who is also known for his explosive batting is third on the list with forty-nine 50+ scores.

Virat Kohli has scored the highest total runs in IPL with 6706 runs in 224 matches, including 45 half-centuries and 5 centuries. During the tournament, Kohli has displayed some impressive cricket, and his innings on Sunday against Mumbai's fiery bowling exemplifies that.

Chasing a score of 171, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli started the innings on an explosive note. The bowlers of Mumbai Indians were having a nightmare at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, as both players were visibly unstoppable.

After Faf's dismissal at the score of 148 and Dinesh Karthik's no-show, Virat Kohli didn't flinch and continued his explosive batting with ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell, who didn't lose any opportunity to park the ball out of the stadium.

"I thought it was a phenomenal win, a homecoming after 4 years. Couldn't have asked for a better game. We bowled well for the first 17 overs but then credit to their batters, especially Tilak who batted really well. It was a very comprehensive win and we wanted to win with balls to spare as it will benefit the NRR. Phenomenal, it was a packed crowd, every seat was full when we walked in here," Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"The new ball was tricky, that's where we shifted the momentum, they can ride on that momentum from the last two overs of their batting but the way we started nullified all that momentum. We kept the pressure on the bowlers," RCB batter said.

Read More: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis drive RCB to victory against MI by 8 wickets at TATA IPL 2023