'First Indian player to...' Virat Kohli clinches new record in IPL2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:51 PM IST
- Virat Kohli has scored the highest total runs in IPL with 6706 runs in 224 matches, including 45 half-centuries and 5 centuries
Virat Kohli began the IPL 2023 on a marvelous note, as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. Kohli played a magical inning of 82 runs and ensured the team's victory with a beautiful winning six. With this, Kohli also became the first Indian player to complete his fifty 50+ score in Indian Premier League (IPL).
