'First Indian player to...' Virat Kohli clinches new record in IPL

"I thought it was a phenomenal win, a homecoming after 4 years. Couldn't have asked for a better game. We bowled well for the first 17 overs but then credit to their batters, especially Tilak who batted really well. It was a very comprehensive win and we wanted to win with balls to spare as it will benefit the NRR. Phenomenal, it was a packed crowd, every seat was full when we walked in here," Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

