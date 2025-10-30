Subscribe

First time in 148 years! Test cricket to have Tea before lunch during India vs South Africa in Guwahati; Here's why

First time in 148 years, Test cricket will see a change in the sequence when Tea will be taken before lunch during the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Oct 2025, 08:34 PM IST
India will play two Tests against South Africa at home in November.
India will play two Tests against South Africa at home in November. (Hindustan Times)

Test cricket will see a change in its sequence for the first time in his 148-year history when the second match between India and South Africa start from November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Toss, Lunch, Tea, Stumps (day’s play end) - that's the usual sequence in Test cricket. For a change, the India vs South Africa second Test will see Tea taking place before Lunch.

The change in sequence is purely because of the early sunrise and sunset in this part of the country. According to a report in Indian Express, the first session of the India vs South Africa second Test will start from 9 AM to 11 AM, followed by a 20-minute Tea session from 11 AM.

11:20 AM to 1:20 PM will constitute the second session. Lunch will be taken from 1:20 PM to 2 PM. The third session of play will be played from 2 PM to 4 PM. Normally in India, Test matches start at 9:30 AM.

The 40-minute lunch break starts from 11:30 AM while the 20-minute tea break starts from 2:10 PM. The third session starts from 2:30 PM and goes on till 4:30 PM. A 30-minute extra time is given by the umpires to allow the teams to complete 90 overs per day.

Why IND vs SA 2nd Test will have Tea before lunch?

The report stated that the idea to have an early tea in Guwahati is because the state witnesses early sunrise and early sunrise. In fact the match will also have an early start at 9 AM instead of usual 9:30 AM. Having an early Tea will help in getting extra game time.

“The reason to have early tea is because Guwahati witnesses early sunset and there is early start too. This will be the first time we have decided to change the Tea session as time will be saved to get extra game time on the field,” a BCCI source told the newspaper.

India vs South Africa 2025 full schedule

MatchDateVenueMatch Timing (IST)
1st TestNovember 14 – 18Eden Gardens, Kolkata9:30 AM
2nd TestNovember 22 - 26Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati9:00 AM (Note: Due to early sunset)
1st ODINovember 30JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi1:30 PM
2nd ODIDecember 3Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur1:30 PM
3rd ODIDecember 6ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam1:30 PM
1st T20IDecember 9Barabati Stadium, Cuttack7:00 PM
2nd T20IDecember 11Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)7:00 PM
3rd T20IDecember 14Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala7:00 PM
4th T20IDecember 17Ekana Stadium, Lucknow7:00 PM
5th T20IDecember 19Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad7:00 PM

All timings are in IST

 
 
Cricket
