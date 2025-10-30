First time in 148 years! Test cricket to have Tea before lunch during India vs South Africa in Guwahati; Here's why

Test cricket will see a change in its sequence for the first time in his 148-year history when the second match between India and South Africa start from November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Toss, Lunch, Tea, Stumps (day’s play end) - that's the usual sequence in Test cricket. For a change, the India vs South Africa second Test will see Tea taking place before Lunch.

Advertisement

The change in sequence is purely because of the early sunrise and sunset in this part of the country. According to a report in Indian Express, the first session of the India vs South Africa second Test will start from 9 AM to 11 AM, followed by a 20-minute Tea session from 11 AM.

11:20 AM to 1:20 PM will constitute the second session. Lunch will be taken from 1:20 PM to 2 PM. The third session of play will be played from 2 PM to 4 PM. Normally in India, Test matches start at 9:30 AM.

The 40-minute lunch break starts from 11:30 AM while the 20-minute tea break starts from 2:10 PM. The third session starts from 2:30 PM and goes on till 4:30 PM. A 30-minute extra time is given by the umpires to allow the teams to complete 90 overs per day.

Advertisement

Why IND vs SA 2nd Test will have Tea before lunch? The report stated that the idea to have an early tea in Guwahati is because the state witnesses early sunrise and early sunrise. In fact the match will also have an early start at 9 AM instead of usual 9:30 AM. Having an early Tea will help in getting extra game time.

“The reason to have early tea is because Guwahati witnesses early sunset and there is early start too. This will be the first time we have decided to change the Tea session as time will be saved to get extra game time on the field,” a BCCI source told the newspaper.

India vs South Africa 2025 full schedule

Advertisement

Match Date Venue Match Timing (IST) 1st Test November 14 – 18 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:30 AM 2nd Test November 22 - 26 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 9:00 AM (Note: Due to early sunset) 1st ODI November 30 JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 1:30 PM 2nd ODI December 3 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur 1:30 PM 3rd ODI December 6 ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM 1st T20I December 9 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:00 PM 2nd T20I December 11 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) 7:00 PM 3rd T20I December 14 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 PM 4th T20I December 17 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 7:00 PM 5th T20I December 19 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM