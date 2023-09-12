Virat Kohli, after winning the Player of the Match award for his century against Pakistan, said he is prepared to return to the pitch on Tuesday and play Test cricket to aid his recovery.

Virat Kohli, India's cricket captain, won the Player of the Match award for his stellar 122-run innings in just 94 balls against Pakistan. He accelerated from 50 off 55 balls, scoring a rapid 72 runs from his last 39 balls, significantly contributing to India's total in a rain-interrupted Asia Cup Super Four clash. Kohli's dedication to return to the pitch for Test cricket demonstrates his commitment to recovery and maintaining peak performance. His century added to his impressive record against Pakistan and now he says that he is ready to to return to the pitch on Tuesday. India will play against the Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

"I was pushing for those runs and happy for it, but I was thinking I need to play at 3 pm tomorrow," Virat Kohli said in a post-match presentation.

"It is the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery," he added.

In an Asia Cup Super Four clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India reached an impressive 356/2, with KL Rahul scoring a remarkable century after a five-month injury break, earning praise from Virat Kohli for his outstanding performance.

"Both KL and I are both conventional players. And when you have him batting the way he was and me playing, it's tough to break these partnerships because we don't play fancy shots. We didn't think about the partnership too much, the idea was to 'keep batting.' It is one of the most memorable partnerships we've had and for Indian cricket as well. He hit form for us straightaway, good for us," Kohli added.

Coming to the match, fiery centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed by Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul powered India to 228 runs win over their traditional rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Kuldeep bagged his second ODI five-for as India clinched a huge 228-run win - Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf didn't come out to bat in Pakistan's chase.