First time in 18 years! Ishant Sharma achieves rare IPL milestone with Rajat Patidar’s wicket in RCB vs GT clash

Ishant Sharma achieved a rare milestone on Wednesday in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) of dismissing the captains of the same franchise 18 years apart. The incident took place during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

One of the nine players to have played in all IPL seasons, starting from 2008, the veteran India pacer got the wicket of RCB captain Rajat Patidar in the very first over of his spell, trapped in front.

Interestingly, the lanky pacer from Delhi had got the wicket of then-RCB captain Rahul Dravid in the first over of his spell, back in 2008. In the process, Ishant Sharma became the first and only player to dismiss captains of the same team in 2008 and 2025.

In 2008, Ishant Sharma used to play for Kolkata Knight Riders. Co-incidentally, both of Ishant Sharma's wickets came at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was IPL's first-ever match back then.

For the unknown, the wicket of Rahul Dravid was Ishant Sharma's first in IPL career. While he got the better of former India captain on the very first ball of his IPL career, the 36-year-old dismissed Rajat Patidar on the second ball of his second match.

Rajat Patidar also became Ishant Sharma's maiden wicket for Gujarat Titans. The 2022 champions had acquired the services of Ishant Sharma for ₹75 lakhs.

Earlier, Shubman Gill won the toss as Gujarat Titans elected to bowl first. the RCB are placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with four points whereas the Gujarat-based franchise is on fourth with two points from their two matches so far in the ongoing tournament.

RCB vs GT playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.