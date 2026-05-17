Fit MS Dhoni voluntarily sits out of CSK's IPL 2026 clashes against LSG; Report reveals stunning details

MS Dhoni has recovered from his injury and voluntarily sat out of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) last two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Initially ruled out of IPL 2026 for the first two weeks starting from March 28, the wait for Dhoni's return for CSK in IPL 2026 continued as the five-time IPL-winning captain wasn't 100% match fit.

With the IPL 2026 approaching to its business end, a report revealed that the former CSK skipper is fit but opted out of the matches against LSG as he didn't want to disturb the combination, reported CricBlogger, citing sources.

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“MS Dhoni was fit for the last two matches that Chennai Super Kings played against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai and Lucknow, but opted not to feature because he did not want to disturb the team combination," the report read. CSK won at home against LSG on May 10, but lost to the same opposition five days later in an away clash.

Will MS Dhoni return in CSK's last two games? Dhoni could have returned to the playing XI in April itself but head coach Stephen Fleming informed media that his calf-strain became worse during a warm-up game. “If he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone (for the whole season). So we pushed it early.

"In a warm-up game, he tweaked it again, is my understanding,” Fleming had said after loss to Gujarat Titans on April 26. With two more matches to go for CSK in the league stage, Ruturaj's men are still in contention for playoffs. CSK will need to win both their remaining games and hope Punjab Kings lose all their remaining games to allow the yellow army a spot in last four.

For Dhoni to play in the last two games, he has to be convinced that his inclusion can make a difference to CSK's chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the report further added.

CSK's playoffs qualification scenarios After their loss to LSG in Lucknow, CSK dropped to sixth spot in the IPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points from 12 matches. The maximum they can reach is 16 points. With Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already on 16 points each, even if CSK manage to win their last two games, they will have to depend on results of other teams.