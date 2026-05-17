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Fit MS Dhoni voluntarily sits out of CSK's IPL 2026 clashes against LSG; Report reveals stunning details

In one of the rare occasions, MS Dhoni has not played a single game in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings. The five-time IPL champions, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are currently sixth in the points table.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 May 2026, 03:17 PM IST
MS Dhoni is yet to feature in any of CSK's IPL 2026 games so far.
MS Dhoni is yet to feature in any of CSK's IPL 2026 games so far. (PTI)
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MS Dhoni has recovered from his injury and voluntarily sat out of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) last two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Initially ruled out of IPL 2026 for the first two weeks starting from March 28, the wait for Dhoni's return for CSK in IPL 2026 continued as the five-time IPL-winning captain wasn't 100% match fit.

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With the IPL 2026 approaching to its business end, a report revealed that the former CSK skipper is fit but opted out of the matches against LSG as he didn't want to disturb the combination, reported CricBlogger, citing sources.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after LSG vs CSK match

“MS Dhoni was fit for the last two matches that Chennai Super Kings played against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai and Lucknow, but opted not to feature because he did not want to disturb the team combination," the report read. CSK won at home against LSG on May 10, but lost to the same opposition five days later in an away clash.

Will MS Dhoni return in CSK's last two games?

Dhoni could have returned to the playing XI in April itself but head coach Stephen Fleming informed media that his calf-strain became worse during a warm-up game. “If he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone (for the whole season). So we pushed it early.

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"In a warm-up game, he tweaked it again, is my understanding,” Fleming had said after loss to Gujarat Titans on April 26. With two more matches to go for CSK in the league stage, Ruturaj's men are still in contention for playoffs. CSK will need to win both their remaining games and hope Punjab Kings lose all their remaining games to allow the yellow army a spot in last four.

Also Read | Will MS Dhoni play today in LSG vs CSK in IPL 2026? Here's a latest report

For Dhoni to play in the last two games, he has to be convinced that his inclusion can make a difference to CSK's chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the report further added.

CSK's playoffs qualification scenarios

After their loss to LSG in Lucknow, CSK dropped to sixth spot in the IPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points from 12 matches. The maximum they can reach is 16 points. With Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already on 16 points each, even if CSK manage to win their last two games, they will have to depend on results of other teams.

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  • Scenario 1: Win two out of two (Maximum 16 points)
  1. RCB beat Punjab Kings
  2. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals win one of the respective remaining games
  • Scenario 2: Win one out of two (Maximum 14 points)
  1. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals go winless in their remaining games.
  2. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals and lose against Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Should CSK play MS Dhoni if he's fit? Anil Kumble explains

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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