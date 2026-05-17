Fit MS Dhoni voluntarily sits out of CSK's IPL 2026 clashes against LSG; Report reveals stunning details

MS Dhoni has recovered from his injury and voluntarily sat out of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) last two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Initially ruled out of IPL 2026 for the first two weeks starting from March 28, the wait for Dhoni's return for CSK in IPL 2026 continued as the five-time IPL-winning captain wasn't 100% match fit.

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With the IPL 2026 approaching to its business end, a report revealed that the former CSK skipper is fit but opted out of the matches against LSG as he didn't want to disturb the combination, reported CricBlogger, citing sources.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after LSG vs CSK match

“MS Dhoni was fit for the last two matches that Chennai Super Kings played against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai and Lucknow, but opted not to feature because he did not want to disturb the team combination," the report read. CSK won at home against LSG on May 10, but lost to the same opposition five days later in an away clash.

Will MS Dhoni return in CSK's last two games? Dhoni could have returned to the playing XI in April itself but head coach Stephen Fleming informed media that his calf-strain became worse during a warm-up game. “If he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone (for the whole season). So we pushed it early.

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"In a warm-up game, he tweaked it again, is my understanding,” Fleming had said after loss to Gujarat Titans on April 26. With two more matches to go for CSK in the league stage, Ruturaj's men are still in contention for playoffs. CSK will need to win both their remaining games and hope Punjab Kings lose all their remaining games to allow the yellow army a spot in last four.

For Dhoni to play in the last two games, he has to be convinced that his inclusion can make a difference to CSK's chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the report further added.

CSK's playoffs qualification scenarios After their loss to LSG in Lucknow, CSK dropped to sixth spot in the IPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points from 12 matches. The maximum they can reach is 16 points. With Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already on 16 points each, even if CSK manage to win their last two games, they will have to depend on results of other teams.

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Scenario 1: Win two out of two (Maximum 16 points) RCB beat Punjab Kings Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals win one of the respective remaining games Scenario 2: Win one out of two (Maximum 14 points) Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals go winless in their remaining games. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals and lose against Mumbai Indians.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in