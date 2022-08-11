Fit-again KL Rahul set to lead India team against Zimbabwe2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 10:29 PM IST
Rahul will replace Shikhar Dhawan as captain after being declared fit by the BCCI medical team
KL Rahul will lead India in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe after being declared fit by the BCCI medical team. BCCI had released a 15-man squad for the Zimbabwe series led by Senior Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan on July 30.