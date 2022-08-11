KL Rahul will lead India in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe after being declared fit by the BCCI medical team. BCCI had released a 15-man squad for the Zimbabwe series led by Senior Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan on July 30.

After being declared fit by the BCCI medical team to play against Zimbabwe, the All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to pick Rahul as India's skipper in the Zimbabwe series naming Dhawan as his deputy.

Rahul is all-format India's Vice-captain but since his recovery was taking time, he was not selected for the Zimbabwe series. His availability has delegated Dhawan as India's Vice-captain for the series.

Rahul has been out of action for a while first due to hernia surgery and then because of a Covid positive result just before the west Indies series.

Rahul's entry takes the strength of the side to 16 but it could also mean bad news to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who would find it difficult to find a spot in the presence of the seasoned opening pair of Dhawan and Rahul with Shubhman Gill as a backup opener.

Many senior players including Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will miss the action against Zimbabwe after being rested for the series.

However, Rahul is not the only player to make a comeback after injury in the zimbabwe series. Pacer Deepak Chahar and spinner Washington Sundar will also make their comeback in the Zimbabwe series after missing a lot of action due to injury.

India will be touring Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series between August 18 till August 22.

India Squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar

With inputs from PTI