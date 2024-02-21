'Sachiiiiiin, Sachin!' chants reverberate in the air as the Indian cricket legend entered a flight. Netizens went gaga over a video that showed Sachin Tendulkar taking his seat on the plane as other flyers clicked his pictures and raised slogans — turning the flight into a stadium.

Tendulkar also posted a video of his trip to Srinagar on Instagram. "The closest thing to heaven on earth is Kashmir," he captioned the video. According to Hindustan Times, he was travelling to Srinagar with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

During his visit to Kashmir, Sachin Tendulkar visited a cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area of Srinagar. Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, stopped by at a unit in Charsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and interacted with the workers there.

"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told PTI over the phone.

Parray said Tendulkar checked the quality of the bats made of Kashmir willow. "He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow.

A video of the same had also gone viral a few days ago.