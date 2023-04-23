'Follow your heart': Sachin Tendulkar who turns 50 on 24 April

India's performances in the 90's:

On being asked about India's performances in the 90's, the master blaster replied, "In the ’90s, it was almost as if we were being asked to box with one hand tied behind our backs. We were just defending more than attacking. We felt like that as a team. There were some decent names earlier also, but the consistency as a team was missing, is what I felt." However, he added the post-2000 was a new chapter, with new faces in the team, new vision, new energy.