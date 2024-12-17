India could bat for just 2.5 overs after lunch on Day 4 of the third Test match against Australia in the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday when rain gods opened up for the third time, still needing 66 more runs to avoid follow-on and trailing by 265 runs. With KL Rahul departing after a valiant 84, the onus lies on Ravindra Jadeja (52 not out) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9 not out) to get India those 66 more runs which would put the visitors in a safe place.

But why 66 runs became important than 265 runs for India. The answer is: if India can get to 246 an avoid the follow-on, then it would make Australia bat again in the second innings, thus gaining more time towards saving this Test match. If India get all out before 246, then the visitors will once again come to bat.

With the kind of form Indian batters are in, if is safer that Australia come out to bat again and set a target for Rohit Sharma & Co. with just more day to go in this Test match.

What is a follow-on law in Test cricket? “In a two-innings match of 5 days or more, the side which bats first and leads by at least 200 runs shall have the option of requiring the other side to follow their innings,” states the MCC Law 14.1.1. So how the follow-on law implies to India vs Australia third Test match?

If India don't get to 246, Australia will have the opportunity to ask India come out to bat again for the second time in a row. India fail to accumulate enough runs in both innings which is equal to Australia's total 445, then the hosts win by an innings as they didn't require to bat for the second time.