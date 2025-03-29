‘Fooling casuals is an art’: MS Dhoni trolled brutally as CSK’s 17-year Chepauk dominance against RCB crumbles

Chennai Super Kings lost their first match in 17 years against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chepauk on Sunday as they looked completely outclassed in both the bowling and batting departments. While the CSK batsmen generally failed to live up to expectations, the fans were particularly angry at MS Dhoni aka Thala for batting at number 9 even after all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

After the match, social media users shared their frustration at Dhoni coming to the crease at a time when the match was all but over. Notably, Dhoni came to the crease after Ashwin's wicket in the 16th over and stayed till the end of the innings, scoring 30 runs off 16 balls with 2 sixes and 3 boundaries.

Netizes react to Dhoni coming in at number 9 “If fooling and manipulating casuals is an art, then MS Dhoni is the Picasso of it.” wrote one user on X

“What is the use of MS Dhoni's batting at lower order when team needed him after Shivam Dube's dismissal and moreover hitting few sixes when match was already lost” added another user in response to a clip of Dhoni hitting sixes at Chepauk.

“Don't remember when Dhoni actually won a match for CSK since retirement gimmicks” another user remarked.

"Really disappointed with Dhoni coming to bat at no.9 after the game is over, could've easily came in at 6 and carried CSK's hopes, why are you fooling us Thala" remarked an angry CSK fan.

“If he can't bat then he should retire. Sending Ashwin ahead of him when his is heading towards a most humiliating defeat against your rival is shameful move.” yet another user added.