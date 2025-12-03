‘Footballification of Indian cricket jersey’ - Internet reacts after Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma unveil T20 World Cup kit

The India jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 was unveiled on Wednesday during the innings break of the India vs South Africa ongoing second ODI in Raipur at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is and India's T20I batter Tilak Varma, along with BCCI secretary unveiled a new-look design for the defending champions.

Notably, Rohit is the brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2026, announced by International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah. Rohit and Tilak presented the kit before a packed crowd, in what was the first public reveal of the jersey that Suryakumar Yadav's boys will wear.

The kit was unveiled with a large-sized version of the jersey, unfurled across the stadium turf, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

What's so special in this Indian jersey? According to a HT report, the latest design merges modern performance engineering with nostalgic elements from India’s iconic 1990s kits. While the celebrated neckline from T20 World Cup 2024 jersey retains its place, the body has a mixture of two shades of blue in single alternate strips.

The alternate strips also gives it a feeling of football jerseys in European countries. Rohit, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, stated that this jersey will remind everyone in the country for the same dream for India once again next year.

“From cheering as a young fan to lifting trophies for the country, this game has given me memories for a lifetime. Now, as I step into a new chapter, the pride remains the same. This new Team India jersey reminds us that whether you’re in the stands or on the field, we all wear the same colours and believe in the same dream for India,” he said.

However, netizens reacted to the jersey with one user calling it a "footbalification of the Indian cricket jersey".

India's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule Hosts India have been clubbed in Group A with Pakistan, USA, Namibia and Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026. India will start their campaign against USA (February 7), followed by Namibia (February 12), Pakistan (February 15) and Netherlands (February 18).

