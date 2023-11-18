For me, it is the biggest moment: Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup final against Australia
Rohit Sharma says, 'Emotionally it is a big thing, it is a huge game. There are big expectations. As a player, it is important for us to keep the focus rather than thinking about the occasion'
Ahead of the ICC World Cup final tomorrow, Team India captain Rohit Sharma says, "We prepared for this day much before. We played in the T20 World Cup and WTC final. In all three formats, we wanted to choose the right players. We have been doing this for the past two and a half years. We gave everyone role clarity. This has helped us a lot. All this has helped us so far and hopefully, we will do well in the final too."