Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  For me, it is the biggest moment: Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup final against Australia

For me, it is the biggest moment: Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup final against Australia

  • Rohit Sharma says, 'Emotionally it is a big thing, it is a huge game. There are big expectations. As a player, it is important for us to keep the focus rather than thinking about the occasion'

Team India captain Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the ICC World Cup final tomorrow, Team India captain Rohit Sharma says, "We prepared for this day much before. We played in the T20 World Cup and WTC final. In all three formats, we wanted to choose the right players. We have been doing this for the past two and a half years. We gave everyone role clarity. This has helped us a lot. All this has helped us so far and hopefully, we will do well in the final too."

Team India captain Rohit Sharma says, "Emotionally it is a big thing, it is a huge game. There are big expectations. As a player, it is important for us to keep the focus rather than thinking about the occasion. Yes, it remains in the back of your mind, we cannot hide from it. For me, it is the biggest moment. I was born watching One day cricket."

Team India captain Rohit Sharma says, "Our bowlers have done very well. It has not been easy containing opposition and defending totals. So, our bowlers have done well under pressure. They have been professional. Our spinners have done well in the middle overs by taking wickets."

