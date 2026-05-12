'Forced to issue guidelines, many incidents made board uncomfortable': BCCI sources on new IPL discipline guideline

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce stricter disciplinary and access-control measures in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a series of incidents that have raised concerns within the board over security and anti-corruption protocol violations.

"We are forced to issue guidelines in this season of IPL. We saw many incidents which makes the board uncomfortable. We are in talks with IPL franchises to ensure no untoward incidents happen again. There has been lots of indiscipline in this IPL," a BCCI source told ANI on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The fresh development comes days after BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board was framing new regulations to control player access and restrict unauthorised interactions in hotels, team buses and other designated secure areas during the tournament.

Speaking in Lucknow last week, Shukla said the measures were aimed at ensuring transparency and strengthening the integrity framework around the league.

"The access that the players have will be controlled; unauthorised people will not be allowed to meet the players, neither in hotels nor on buses, to ensure the transparency of the IPL," he had said.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had also expressed concern over what he termed "anomalies and irregularities" involving players, franchise officials and outsiders during the tournament.

According to Saikia, the board observed several instances of unauthorised individuals accompanying team members, entering team hotels and even accessing players' and officials' rooms, actions deemed to be in direct violation of the IPL's anti-corruption protocols.

Advertisement

He further noted that certain franchise owners and officials were seen interacting with players in restricted zones where such meetings are prohibited under tournament regulations.

The ongoing season has already witnessed disciplinary action in multiple cases. Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.