Among the achievements, he has the record of the fastest to reach 10000 runs in ODIs, and named male cricketer of the decade in 2020 by ICC.
Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, who made his Team India debut on August 18, 2008, completed 15 years in international cricket. In this long journey, Kohli not only evolved into one of the greatest-ever players in cricket history but also become Team India's captain in all formats.
In his career, he was awarded ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012, 2017, 2018, while adjudged as the Test Player of the Year in 2018. He also received the Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricket of the Year in 2017 and 2018, reported HT.