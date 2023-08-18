comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli after completing 15 years in international cricket
Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, who made his Team India debut on August 18, 2008, completed 15 years in international cricket. In this long journey, Kohli not only evolved into one of the greatest-ever players in cricket history but also become Team India's captain in all formats.

Among their achievements, he has the record of the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs and was named male cricketer of the decade in 2020 by ICC.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old cricketer posted a photo of him in India colours, celebrating a victory against Pakistan in his side's 2022 T20 World Cup opener. He captioned it as, "Forever grateful".

Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, in which he hit six fours and four sixes, helping India win by four wickets. Despite India were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual champions England, Kohli was the tournament's highest run-scorer.

BCCI's Jay Shah also hailed Kohli and wrote on Twitter," “Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead!

BCCI posted:

In his career, he was awarded ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012, 2017, 2018, while adjudged as the Test Player of the Year in 2018. He also received the Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricket of the Year in 2017 and 2018, reported HT.

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 07:48 PM IST
