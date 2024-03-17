‘Forever indebted to MS Dhoni’: R Ashwin recalls Captain Cool's confidence during 2011 IPL Final
Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin thanked fellow cricketing stalwart and former captain MS Dhoni, stating that he was indebted to the latter for letting him bowl to explosive former West Indian opener Chris Gayle in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has praised his former teammate and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for giving him the new ball in the 2011 IPL final. The 24-year-old Ashwin was a rookie and hadn't even made his India debut when Dhoni handed him the ball against the hard-hitting Chris Gayle in the IPL final.