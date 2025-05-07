‘Forever my Captain’: Heartbroken fans react after Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Minutes after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, ‘thank you’ and ‘end of an era’ messages started flooding social media platforms by heartbroken fans and cricket lovers.

The 38-year-old prolific Test batter made the announcement through an Instagram story, which read, “Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

‘The greatest cricketer ever’: Netizens react After Sharma announced his retirement, ending all speculations about his future in long-format cricket, best wishes and thank you messages started pouring in for the most elegant stroke-makers in whites.

“THANK YOU, ROHIT SHARMA. One of the finest Test openers from India. His contributions will be remembered and cherished,” one user wrote on X.

“Will miss this RO-KO conversation on the field. Happy Retirement #RohitSharma,” wrote another.

“For me Test cricket d!ed today. Rohit Sharma, the greatest test cricketer ever...!!” another fan wrote on X.

Check out more heartwarming reactions below:

“This is the last time when we see Rohit Sharma in test blazer. Forever my Captain,” another fan wrote on X.

“THANK YOU, ROHIT SHARMA IN TEST CRICKET. The re emergence as the Red ball Cricketer over the years was remarkable to watch, one of the finest openers in this generation,” one post read on X.

“A legend of the red-ball game. We thank him for his stellar contributions. He will continue to lead Team India in ODIs,” another user posted on X.

Rohit Sharma's journey as a cricketer Sharma made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019, according to an ANI report.

As a leader in the longest format, Rohit captained India in 24 Test matches, winning 12 and losing 9. Although he faced criticism for India's performance during the recent tour of Australia, where India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship Final, he did guide the team to the final of the 2023 edition at The Oval.

Sharma quit Twenty20 Internationals after leading India to their second 20-overs World Cup title in West Indies last year.

India will have a new Test captain for the five-Test series in England with possible candidates being Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, a PTI report said.