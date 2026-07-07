Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 after prolonged battle with rare illness

Former Afghanistan speedster Shapoor Zadran passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday following a prolonged battle with an immune system disorder.

He was 38 years old. Shapoor Zadran had been receiving treatment at a hospital in New Delhi since January after he was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared the news via an official statement. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the ACB said.

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ACB pens emotional post for Shapoor Zadran "Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country.

"He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," the ACB added.

Shapoor Zadran made his international debut in an ODI against Netherlands in August 2009. He played a total of 44 ODIs and ended up taking 43 wickets, while also taking 37 wickets from 36 T20Is.

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He also enjoyed a good outing at the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, taking 10 wickets from six matches. Shapoor also famously hit the winning runs as Afghanistan defeated Scotland by one wicket at the 2015 ODI World Cup, with the Afghans chasing a target of 211 with three deliveries to spare.

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