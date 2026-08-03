Former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh appointed India's new fielding coach ahead of away Test series vs Sri Lanka

Former Assam and Railways player Subhadeep Ghosh was on Sunday appointed as the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team, less than two weeks before India's Test tour of Sri Lanka.

He replaces T Dilip, who held the role for almost five years. Dilip first served as India's fielding coach from November 2021 until the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He returned in 2025 on a one-year contract but was not offered an extension.

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India will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, with the first Test in Galle from 15 August and the second Test in Colombo from 23 August.

ACA welcomes appointment of Subhadeep The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) welcomed the appointment, calling it a proud moment not only for the state but also for aspiring coaches from the region.

“Over the years, he has built an impressive coaching profile by working with various Indian teams across different age groups, earning recognition for his dedication and expertise," the ACA said via a press release.

“Assam Cricket Association takes immense pride in this significant achievement by one of Assam's own. His appointment is a moment of great honour for the state's cricketing fraternity and serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers and coaches across the region," the press note added.

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Ghosh has not played for India, but has played 17 First-Class matches in his career. He was a right-handed middle-order batter who could also bowl part-time off-spin.

In 17 First-Class matches, he ended up scoring 316 runs at an average of 12.64. He has also played 17 List A matches, having scored 307 runs at an average of 20.46. He has scored two fifties each in First-Class and List A cricket.

Ghosh worked at the National Cricket Academy (now called BCCI Centre of Excellence) for six to seven years when former India head coach Rahul Dravid was heading the NCA.

Ghosh has worked with the India A team, the India women's cricket team and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

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With years of experience across age groups, domestic and elite cricket, Ghosh now takes charge of one of the most demanding roles in the Indian team's support staff as the side prepares for an important overseas Test challenge in Sri Lanka. Both Test matches will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.