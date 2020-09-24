Former Australian batsman Dean Jones, 59, dies of cardiac arrest

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones on Thursday passed away at 59 due to cardiac arrest. Jones was part of Star Sports commentary team and was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star Sports said a press release.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the release added.

"Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.

"He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the broadcasters said

On Wednesday, Jones lauded the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and said that he can assist the franchise captain Dinesh Karthik.

Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag took to Twitter to offer condolences and said "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him."

Jones has played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia during an international career which spanned 8 years between 1984 and 1992. He scored 3631 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

In one-day internationals he amassed 6,068 runs at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties.

His most notable innings was in only his third Test against India in the Tied Test in Chennai (Madras) in 1986. Suffering from dehydration in the oppressively hot and humid conditions, Jones was seen frequently vomiting on the pitch.

