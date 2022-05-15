Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 461 min read . 07:05 AM IST
Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on Saturday night. The 46-year-old was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state.
Police said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.
Symonds' fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who both died from heart attacks.
The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular for being one of the most skilled all-rounders and was a key member of the team that won back-to-back 50-over World Cups in 2003 and 2007.
Andrew Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day internationals for Australia and won two World Cups.
After retiring as a player, Symonds became a popular commentator for cricket broadcasters.
Following the tragic news of Symonds' death, the cricketing world bid farewell to the legend. The cricketers shared their sympathies on Twitter. Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist expressed his dismay at the news.