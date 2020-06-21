Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said on Saturday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. "Today my result is positive. Everyone please pray for me so that I can get well soon," the 36-year-old wrote on Facebook. "I am currently taking treatment from home and complying with the necessary restrictions."

He is currently in self-isolation at his residence.

He is currently in self-isolation at his residence.

"The number of infected has now crossed one lakh. We all have to become more careful. Let's all stay at home, and not get out unless it is necessary. I am abiding by the protocol at home. Rather than panic, we need to raise awareness about corona."

Mortaza, who has played over 200 one-day internationals for Bangladesh, stepped down as captain in the 50-over format earlier this year.

Mortaza is the second high-profile cricketer to get infected by the disease. Last week, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports news website Cricinfo reported on Saturday that left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and opener Nafees Iqbal have also returned positive tests for the novel coronavirus, which has caused over 108,000 infections and more than 1,400 deaths in Bangladesh.

Mortaza, who is also a member of Bangladesh parliament, was quite active with his philanthropic activities amid the pandemic, lending a helping hand to the people in his hometown and constituency Narail. (With PTI inputs)