Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed named Pakistan head coach for two-match Test series against Bangladesh

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named the head coach of the team for their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh in May.

This marks yet another significant change in the Pakistan team's coaching department.

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie had resigned as Pakistan's red-ball coach in December 2024, and ever since then, former cricketers Aaqib Javed and Azhar Mahmood have taken over the coaching reins in Pakistan.

Support staff members in Pakistan side Former Pakistan cricketers Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul have been named as the batting coach and the bowling coach respectively for the series against Bangladesh, whereas Shan Masood will continue as the skipper.

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As far as the squad is concerned, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named four uncapped players in Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Ghazi Ghori and Abdullah Fazal.

Sarfaraz Ahmed had officially retired from international cricket in March, thus ending a career that began in 2007.

Back in 2006, Sarfaraz led Pakistan to the Under-19 Cricket World Cup title, and with the senior team, he led the Men in Green to the Champions Trophy title in 2017. Pakistan beat India on both occasions.

The former wicketkeeper-batter was recently a mentor-cum-manager for Pakistan Under-19 team and guided them to the ACC U19 Asia Cup title in December last year, once again beating India in the final.

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Imam-ul-Haq, Ghazi Ghori, Azan Awais, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan are among the five players who are taking part in the NCA red-ball camp in Lahore.

The Pakistan players who are part of the Test squad to face Bangladesh will assemble in Karachi on 27 April to take part in a camp. The camp will end on 1 May, and the players will fly to Bangladesh on 2 May.

Players who are competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will join the camp once their team's campaigns are over. The PSL 2026 final will take place on 3 May, so those players taking part in the final will fly to Bangladesh once the tournament concludes.

The first Test will be held from 8 May at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, whereas Sylhet will host the second Test from 16 May. Both the Tests will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.