Former England cricketer Moeen Ali reveals why he chose to play in PSL over IPL: ‘I’ve always wanted to…'

For a few years now, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has often clashed with the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Those players who have been unable to secure IPL contracts have opted to register in the PSL instead.

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali is one such player. He had registered for the PSL auction, and as a result, he decided to not give his name for the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

He was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but played just six matches, taking just as many wickets.

Why Moeen Ali chose PSL over IPL Moeen Ali recently opened up on why he chose PSL over IPL for the 2026 season.

"There are a few reasons. I'm 38 now, and I still want to play, do well, and extend my career as much as possible. Karachi was a big factor in my decision to come here. It's a shorter competition, which works better for my family and me," the 38-year-old said on the ARY podcast.

"Last year in the IPL, I played only half the games and barely got to bat, just twice. At this stage, I want to be out there; I want to bat. I feel like I'm playing good cricket towards the back end of my career, and I just want to keep going."

"You're never guaranteed a place anywhere, even here, but I just want to enjoy my cricket as much as I can. I've always wanted to experience the PSL, but unfortunately, it slightly clashes with the IPL," he continued.

Playing for Karachi Kings, Moeen Ali has taken four wickets from six matches so far while also scoring 132 runs that includes one half-century. Meanwhile, in the IPL, he has played 73 matches overall and has scored 1167 runs while taking 41 wickets.

Moeen Ali is the latest cricketer to explain the reasoning behind preferring PSL over IPL. Recently, Australia’s Adam Zampa had also explained why he chose PSL over the IPL.

"I pulled out of the IPL this year. To be brutally honest, for someone with my skill set, I just don’t get the money that others with other skill sets do. And for the amount of time that the IPL takes, it just didn’t seem like a reasonable choice for me to keep playing it,” he had said.

There also have been players who have foregone their PSL contract to play in the IPL. South Africa’s Corbin Bosch withdrew from the PSL last year to play in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani also made a similar move this year after he withdrew his PSL contract with Islamabad United to play in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).