Former India captain Rahul Dravid to receive BCCI Lifetime Achievement award

Rahul Dravid is set to add another feather to his cap as he is to receive the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. The former India captain, who also served as the head coach, will be conferred with the award at the annual BCCI Naman Awards ceremony in Delhi on Sunday, 15 March.

Advertisement

During his playing days, Dravid was part of India's Big Four that included Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. The Karnataka stalwart represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and just one T20I.

He scored 13,288 runs and 10,889 runs in Tests and ODIs, respectively, while scoring a 21-ball 31 in his lone T20I against England.

Also Read | T20 WC 2026: What Gautam Gambhir told Team India after defending trophy

As a captain, Dravid led India in 104 matches across Tests and ODIs. India won 50, lost 39 and drew 11 matches under him as captain, with a win percentage of 48.07.

Rahul Dravid's post-retirement career Dravid announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012. After his retirement, he took up cricket commentary before switching to coaching. Dravid took over as head coach for the India A and India Under-19 sides, guiding the latter to the U-19 T20 World Cup triumph in 2018. That Indian team included popular players like Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw.

Advertisement

In 2021, Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Under Dravid as head coach, the Men in Blue finished runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup before going on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Most recently, Dravid was the head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025. He, however, stepped down as their head coach after the inaugural champions failed to reach the IPL playoffs, finishing ninth place with eight points.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya in legal trouble: Case filed over celebration with girlfriend

Shubman Gill, Ayush Mhatre and Mithali Raj to receive BCCI awards Apart from Dravid, Shubman Gill and Ayush Mhatre will be honoured with notable awards. Gill, who led India to a 2-2 drawn Test series in England, will receive the Cricketer of the Year award.

Advertisement

The Punjab batter enjoyed a terrific run in the Tests against England, ending the five-match series as the top-scorer with 754 runs at an average of 75.40. Ayush Mhatre will be conferred with the Lala Amarnath award, given for the best all-rounders in the Indian domestic cricket circuit.

Former India women's team captain Mithali Raj will be presented with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award. Mithali, who has scored more than 10,000 runs in international cricket, led India to the finals of the Women's ODI World Cup in 2005 and 2017. India, however, finished as runners-up on both occasions.