Former India coach explains why Ravindra Jadeja replaced Ashwin for IND vs AUS 3rd Test: ‘He has been preferred’

Fromer India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has analyzed the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja in India's XI for the third match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, Jadeja made his way in the India XI and replaced Ravichandran Ashwin after the visitors comprehensively lost the pink ball Test in Adelaide comprehensively,.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rain stops play in Brisbane again

Speaking to Star Sports, Bangar said, “A bit surprised that they started with an off-spinner. Jadeja has been preferred. This has been the way to go,”

"Little bit overcast and little bit of grass, looks a bit soft as well, want to make best use of the conditions. Lot of cricket to be played, both teams have played good cricket in the last two games. Big game for us here, we'll do what is expected of us," Banger added

Advertisement

Notably, Bangar was the batting coach of Indian team during Ravi Shastri's tenure and was a crucial part of the Indian setup when India achieved the historic victory in Gabba last time around.

Rain threatens first day's play in Brisbane: Rohit Sharma led team India won the toss on Saturday and decided to bowl first in Brisbane. Less than 6 overs later, the match had to be interrupted as light rainfall engulfed the ground. The disruption of short lived though as both the teams made their way on the ground in the next 20-25 minutes. But the rain gods were in no mood to let the match progress with ease as the match was once again disrupted.

The persistent and heavy rainfall in Gaba meant that the umpires had to call of the first session of play while doubts loom over if any play would be possible during the day. Team India would desperately want to win this Test match as they look to qualify for the World Test Championship Final. For the unversed, the Indian team needs to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy 4-1 or 3-1 if they need to qualify for the World Test Championship Final.