Gautam Gambhir turns 42: A look at this champion cricketer's illustrious career
Gambhir is remembered for his 75-run innings in the final match against Pakistan in the T20I World Cup in 2007, which was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes
Former Indian left-handed batter and a BJP Lok Sabha member from East Delhi, who played a crucial role in the 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cups to help India win the most prestigious events, Gautam Gambhir, turned 42 on 14 October.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message