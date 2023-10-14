Former Indian left-handed batter and a BJP Lok Sabha member from East Delhi, who played a crucial role in the 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cups to help India win the most prestigious events, Gautam Gambhir, turned 42 on 14 October.

Born to a very influential Delhi-based business family on 14 October 1981, Gambhir is also an Arjuna Award (2008) and a Padma Shri awardee (2019).

He is an alma mater of the University of Delhi and has been the Indian Cricket Team's integral part from 2003 to 2016. He made his debut in a test on 3 November 2004 vs Australia. His last Test was on 9 November 2016 vs England.

Before making their Test debut, Gambhir made his debut in the ODI on 11 April 2003 vs Scotland and played his last match on 27 January 2013 against England.

In his 13-year career as a cricketer, Gambhir played 58 tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Ism, where he scored 4154, 5238, and 932 runs respectively. His best was 206 in the Test, 150 not out in the ODI, and 75 in the T20I. He has made 9 centuries in Tests and 11 in ODIs.

In the final match against Pakistan in the T20I World Cup in 2007, Gambhir made 75 runs, which was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

While in the 2011 World Cup, he was instrumental in India’s victory against Sri Lanka in the finals scoring an important 97 off 122 balls under pressure.

Apart from this, in 2009, he was the number one ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings and was the recipient of the ICC Test Player of the Year award in the same year.

Gambhir has an amazing record as a captain in the Indian Premier League. He won two IPL titles for the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014. Currently, he is the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on 3 December 2018, ahead of his final match for the Delhi cricket team against the Andhra cricket team in the Ranji Trophy on 6 December 2018.

