Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has called the BCCI 'double standard' amidst the ICC champions Trophy 2025 chaos that has become the talking point in the whole world. Akmal's comments come after a delay in announcing the Champions Trophy schedule which is likely to be announced in a couple of days.

The BCCI has been firm in it's stance to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in February-March next year and wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about their decision. With the ‘Hybrid’ model the only option, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) strongly opposed the idea and threatened to boycott the tournament.

However, in recently developments, the PCB told the ICC that they are willing to accept the 'Hybrid' model for the Champions Trophy next year provided the world body allows the same arrangement for events to be held in India till 2031.

Akmal, who played more than 250 matches for Pakistan, expressed frustration with the ongoing situation. “I am disappointed to see such a scenario, but enough is enough as Pakistan have toured India despite one 2016 World Cup match shifted from Dharamshala to Kolkata, and then Pakistan played in Ahmedabad last year despite reservations," Akmal was quoted as saying to Telecom Asia Sport.

He added that the PCB needs to have a strong backbone which will further create a good image for Pakistan before criticising India's stance on the whole matter. “On one hand, they don’t want to play us in Pakistan on political issues, but on the other hand, they play us in their country, and that is a double standard,” he said.

This is not the first time BCCI decided not to travel to Pakistan. Last year, India didn't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and played all it's matches in Sri Lanka including the final.

Akmal wants long-term solution Akmal voiced for a long-term solution to this Indo-Pak off-the-field battle. He suggested that if the Hybrid model is accepted this time, the same should be applied to all the events in India.

“The ICC has to make a decision sometime, and I think this is the right time to find a permanent solution. If this Champions Trophy adopts a hybrid model with India not coming to Pakistan, then all other ICC events in India should adopt the same pattern with Pakistan not touring India,” Akmal opined.

He also suggested that no India vs Pakistan match will take place in any ICC events until both teams play bilateral series and improve their ties.