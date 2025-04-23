Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim on IPL, BCCI; says ‘biggest fixing happens…teams are with the fixers’

A day after Rajasthan Royals were accused of match-fixing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed has made a shocking claim that most of teams in the world's richest franchise league belonged to fixers.

Ahmed, a former fast bowler, who played just five Tests, two ODIs and a lone T20I for Pakistan admitted that IPL can be the biggest league in the world but is also a hub for match-fixing. Taking to X, Ahmed took a dig at the BCCI and IPL.

"BCCI bolta ha humari IPL duniya ke sab say bari league ha han woh tou ha lekin fixing bhi sab say bari hote ha ziyada tar tou team's fixer's kay pass hain (BCCI tells that our IPL is the biggest league in the world. Yes that it is but the biggest fixing also happens and most of the teams are with the fixers)," said the former left-arm pacer.

All about match-fixing allegations against RR Earlier on Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals were accused match-fixing by the convenor of the ad hoc committee of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), Jaideep Bihani, after their narrow two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals denied all accusations, calling them “completely false and baseless” and demanded strong action against Bihani. The BCCI also reacted to the matter.