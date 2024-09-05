Former Pakistan skipper gets heavily trolled for praising Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; here’s why

  • Nida Dar took to social media to praise the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup, but soon, the netizens trolled her. Following this, she deleted the tweet, however, it was too late by then.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated5 Sep 2024, 08:56 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing alongside the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy with Indian flag wrapped around them. Both of these players announced their retirement form International T20 cricket on 29 June 2024. (File)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing alongside the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy with Indian flag wrapped around them. Both of these players announced their retirement form International T20 cricket on 29 June 2024. (File)(AFP)

Two months after skipper Rohit Sharma-led India men's cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 at West Indies' Barbados, former Pakistan women's cricket team skipper Nida Dar hailed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

She took to social media to praise the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup. But soon, the netizens trolled her. Following this, she deleted the tweet, but it was too late by then.

She had written, "Congrats to India on winning the @T20WorldCup 2024! A special shoutout to @ImRo45 @imVkohli for their immense contributions to world cricket. Your leadership, skill, and dedication have inspired millions around the world. Happy retirement, legends!"

In her post, she had pictures of Virat and Rohit along with the trophy and another one of Rahul Dravid, reported NDTV.

Here's how netizens trolled her:

One wrote, "Nida Dar travelled back in time and got stuck there?

Another wrote, “Nida Dar has just now landed from Mars!!”

A third commented, “Fire your present PR and hire babar azam in his place...it's his specialization.”

"Woke up too early mate!" commented the fourth.

"This is how far Nida Dar was from Earth when she originally sent that tweet. 6 Billion kilometers away. It took over 2 months for her tweet to reach! (Sic) Nida Dar's POV. A photo of our planet Earth taken by Nida Dar from about 6 billion km away," wrote the fifth.

Sixth commented, "Time Machine se 2 mahine piche chal geya kya?"

India on 29 June lifted the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating South Africa in the finals. India's Virat Kohli had scored 76 runs off 59 balls that were embellished with 6 fours and two sixes.

ICC drops Pakistan's Test rankings:

With Shan Masood-led Pakistan losing to Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh by 0-2 in the two-test match series in Rawalpindi, the International Cricket Council dropped Pakistan's test rankings by two places to eighth position.

This is Pakistan's lowest rating point in the Test rankings since 1965. Pakistan has failed to secure a victory in their last ten matches, dating back to February 2021.

With agency inputs.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 08:56 PM IST
