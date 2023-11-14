After the dismal performance by the Pakistani cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup , where they failed to book a semifinal seat, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq stooped very low and compared with a reference to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Razzaq, while hitting out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s intentions, shelled out a bizarre example, mentioning the name of Aishwarya.

Speaking at a press conference, where former players like Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi were also present, Razzaq said, “Here, I am referring to their (PCB’s) intention. While I was playing, I was aware of my captain Younis Khan’s good intentions. That gave me strength and confidence, and with Allah’s help, I was able to perform well for Pakistani cricket."

He added, while elaborating more, “We don’t really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions."

To much surprise, Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul were seen smiling and clapping after Razzaq’s controversial remarks.

Here's the video: