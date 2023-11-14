Former Pakistan's allrounder Abdul Razzaq gets trolled for 'controversial' Aishwarya Rai remarks. Watch
To much surprise, former Pakistani players Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul were seen smiling and clapping after Razzaq’s controversial remarks.
After the dismal performance by the Pakistani cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where they failed to book a semifinal seat, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq stooped very low and compared with a reference to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
As per Razzaq, the PCB doesn’t take care about the players like before.
Social media backlash:
Following the controversial remarks, social media users started slamming the former Pakistan allrounder.
One user wrote on X, “What Abdul Razzaq said about Aishwarya Rai was the lowest a man can stoop. What’s more shocking is that a guy like Shahid Afridi is sitting there and endorsing that. I condemn this."
Another wrote, "Abdul Razzaq, You have stooped very low. speak according to your level. You don’t need to say anything about Aishwarya Rai. Please instead of talking about an Indian actress, talk about your own players and cricket system."
Calling it a shameful remark, a user even slammed Gul and Afridi. The user wrote, “Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi are laughing and clapping. Shahid Afridi has three daughters."