After the dismal performance by the Pakistani cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where they failed to book a semifinal seat, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq stooped very low and compared with a reference to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Razzaq, while hitting out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s intentions, shelled out a bizarre example, mentioning the name of Aishwarya.

Speaking at a press conference, where former players like Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi were also present, Razzaq said, "Here, I am referring to their (PCB's) intention. While I was playing, I was aware of my captain Younis Khan's good intentions. That gave me strength and confidence, and with Allah's help, I was able to perform well for Pakistani cricket."

He added, while elaborating more, “We don’t really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions."

To much surprise, Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul were seen smiling and clapping after Razzaq’s controversial remarks.

As per Razzaq, the PCB doesn’t take care about the players like before.

Social media backlash: Following the controversial remarks, social media users started slamming the former Pakistan allrounder.

One user wrote on X, "What Abdul Razzaq said about Aishwarya Rai was the lowest a man can stoop. What's more shocking is that a guy like Shahid Afridi is sitting there and endorsing that. I condemn this."

Another wrote, "Abdul Razzaq, You have stooped very low. speak according to your level. You don’t need to say anything about Aishwarya Rai. Please instead of talking about an Indian actress, talk about your own players and cricket system."

Calling it a shameful remark, a user even slammed Gul and Afridi. The user wrote, “Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi are laughing and clapping. Shahid Afridi has three daughters."

Other Reactions:

Pakistan's world cup campaign: In the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup tournament, Babar Azam-led Pakistan managed to win only four of their nine league fixtures. They failed to book a semi-final spot and also finished fifth in the points table.

