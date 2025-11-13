Former RCB & CSK cricketer Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders coaching staff ahead of IPL 2026

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Thursday as an assistant coach for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. A winner of two ODI World Cups with Australia, Watson brings in with him a wealth of international experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of modern-day franchise cricket.

One of the most impactful all-rounders during his time, Watson played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is and amassed over 10000 runs in international cricket. He has also taken close to 300 wickets at the top level, and was an integral part of Australia 2007 and 2015 ODI World Cup triumphs.

In IPL, Watson played for 12 years spanning from 2008 to 2020. The 44-year-old played for Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2015 before shifting his base to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played his final years in IPL for Chennai Super Kings from 2018 to 2020. During his time in IPL, Watson played in 145 matches, scoring 3874 runs with four hundreds to his name.

He has also taken 92 wickets in IPL and won two IPL titles in his career - in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals and in 2018 with CSK. Following his retirement from cricket, Watson transitioned seamlessly into coaching and mentorship roles within global T20 leagues.

Watson vows to bring KKR's 4th IPL title in 2026 After his joining, Watson expressed his excitement and vowed to bring the KKR's fourth title in IPL 226. “It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” Watson said in a statement.

Before Watson, KKR had announced the appointment of Abhishek Nayar as the head coach of the side, replacing Chandrakanth Pandit. The Kolkata franchise already have legendary West Indian Dwayne Bravo as their mentor. With Watson joining the coaching staff, KKR aim to further strengthen their strategic core as they prepare for IPL 2026.