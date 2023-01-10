The year 2022 was magical for Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The Indian team got their own Mr. 360 degrees, who can hit sixes in any direction of the ground. Suryakumar Yadav has played some fantastic knocks in T20 cricket and is now among the top T20 players in the world. But, when it comes to the One Day International (ODI) format of the game, the team management doesn't find him the best fit.

