Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for alleged match-fixing1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The Colombo Police said their unit targeting corruption in sports had obtained a court order to arrest Senanayake for his alleged attempt to fix matches during the Sri Lankan Premier League in 2020.
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake on 6 September was detained on allegations of attempted match-fixing after he surrendered to police, reported news agency PTI.
