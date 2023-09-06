Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake on 6 September was detained on allegations of attempted match-fixing after he surrendered to police, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Colombo Police said their unit targeting corruption in sports had obtained a court order to arrest Senanayake for his alleged attempt to fix matches during the Sri Lankan Premier League in 2020.

Adding more, the police said that Senanayake surrendered and was detained until 15 September.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the former Sri Lanka offspinner is alleged to have attempted to convince players to fix in the 2020 Lanka Premier League.

Though he was not himself a player in this tournament, he is alleged to have contacted more than one player taking part in the LPL.

The arrest was made under the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, that was introduced in 2019. Under this law, "any person who solicits, entices, persuades, or instructs any person… to influence the result, progress, conduct … of any sport, commits the offence of corruption in sports". It is to be known that this is the first arrest made under this act.

Senanayake could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 100 million rupees ($309,000), if convicted under the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act.

Earlier in August, a court imposed a travel ban on Senanayake following a probe was launched into the allegations.

As per details, the former Sri Lankan player played one test, 49 one-day internationals, and 24 Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka. He also has a total of 78 international wickets.

He was also a key part of Sri Lanka's triumphant 2014 T20 World Cup campaign and was bought for $625,000 by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2013 IPL season.