Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away on Sunday at the age of 49 after losing a long battle with cancer. Media reports claimed that Streak had also passed away a few weeks ago. However, these reports were later proven to be false.

Heath Streak's wife Nadine Streak confirmed the news of the former cricketer's death via a Facebook post on Sunday. She wrote, “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones."

“He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again" Nadine Streak added.

John Rennie, a former Zimbabwe international, also confirmed the news to Sportstar. Rennie said, “He passed away in the early hours of the morning at his farm at Matabeleland. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He died peacefully after a long fight with cancer…" Rennie said.

Who was Heath Streak?

Streak, a prominent name in Zimbabwean sports during the 1990s and early 2000s, faced a dramatic downfall in his cricketing career. With a remarkable record of 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, where he scored 4,933 runs and secured 455 wickets for his nation, Streak's achievements shone on the international stage.

Following his retirement in 2005, Streak transitioned into coaching roles, lending his expertise to various teams across domestic and international cricket. His coaching journey encompassed tenures with Bangladesh, his home nation Zimbabwe and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, this illustrious career took a grievous turn in 2021 as Streak, the former captain of Zimbabwe, admitted to five breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code, which led to an eight-year ban. A significant charge against him was his acceptance of a payment in bitcoins from an individual with corrupt intentions.