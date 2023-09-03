Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away aged 49. Details here1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has passed aged 49. There were reports about Streak's death a few weeks back as well but they later turned out to be false.
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away on Sunday at the age of 49 after losing a long battle with cancer. Media reports claimed that Streak had also passed away a few weeks ago. However, these reports were later proven to be false.
