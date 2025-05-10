Four Australian players involved in Pakistan Super League narrowly avoided missile strikes: Australian media reports

Australian players involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) had a tough ordeal, according to a report on The Sydney Morning Herald.

Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner, and Mitch Owen were evacuated on a charter flight from Islamabad to Dubai, and hours later the Indian forces reportedly targeted the same military base, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

New Zealand great Kane Williamson was also seen in the image used by the Australian media outlet.

David Warner, another Australian in PSL had already returned to Australia and was not on the flight.

“Sean and Ben are relieved to be in Dubai now,” Peter Lovitt, who manages Abbott and Dwarshuis, told this masthead. “They are resting at a hotel as they prepare to fly back to Sydney.

“It has obviously been a challenging last 24 hours or so for all the players both physically and mentally. The next steps are to get them home safely as soon as possible. The organisers of the PSL have done their best to get the players out of Pakistan quickly in trying circumstances in a situation that is much bigger than the game of cricket itself.”

PSL moved to UAE, then postponed The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday postponed the Pakistan Super League (PSL), hours after announcing that the T20 tournament has been shifted to the UAE because of the military conflict with India. The Indian Premier League also got suspended for a week on May 9

India - Pakistan ceasefire India and Pakistan have decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from today (May 10), Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri.