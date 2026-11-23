India's draw against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is the fourth Test which ended in a stalemate in November 2026, marking only the third occasion since the start of 2011. Resuming the final day at 119/2, still 233 runs behind India's first-innings total, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated India as New Zealand salvaged a draw

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls while first-innings centurion Phillips was not out on 26 off 126 balls as the duo batted out 259 balls to secure the draw, with the Kiwis finishing at 239/5 in 120 overs. India will play another Test against New Zealand at the Hagley in Christchurch which starts on November 27.

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Before the India vs New Zealand draw in Wellington, Bangladesh held West Indies in the second Test in Sylhet, Afghanistan drew against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in the first Test and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first Test draw in Rawalpindi in November 2026.

In the last 15 years, there have been only two other months with as many as four draws Tests - March 2013 and March 2022.

Drawn Test matches in March 2022

Dates Teams Venue Mar 4–8, 2022 Pakistan vs. Australia Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Mar 8–12, 2022 West Indies vs. England Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound Mar 12–16, 2022 Pakistan vs. Australia National Stadium, Karachi Mar 16–20, 2022 West Indies vs. England Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Drawn Test matches in March 2013

Teams Venue Date New Zealand vs England Dunedin March 6-10, 2013 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Galle March 8–12, 2013 New Zealand vs England Wellington March 14–18, 2013 New Zealand vs England Auckland March 22–26, 2013

What happened in IND vs NZ 1st Test? With eight wickets on the final day, India dismissed two well-set overnight batters in Devon Conway (65) and Rachin Ravindra (37) in the opening session, with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna striking. Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Tom Blundell (15 off 54 balls), the only wicket to fall in the second session as India struggled to make further inroads.

A costly fielding lapse by Akash Deep gave Mitchell a reprieve when the pacer failed to collect the ball cleanly, missing a run-out opportunity. Mitchell made the most of the reprieve. India had declared their first innings at 702 for nine after bowling out the hosts for 368.

India's unwanted records in Wellington India used as many as eight bowlers in the second innings of the Wellington Test match - 28th time in their Test history. The previous instance where India used eight or more bowlers was in a drawn encounter against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August.

Previously, only twice did India use eight bowlers or more in two consecutive Tests - against England during the 1963/64 home series and against Pakistan in Kolkata in December 1952 followed by against West Indies at Port of Spain in January 1953.