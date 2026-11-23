India's draw against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is the fourth Test which ended in a stalemate in November 2026, marking only the third occasion since the start of 2011. Resuming the final day at 119/2, still 233 runs behind India's first-innings total, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated India as New Zealand salvaged a draw

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Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls while first-innings centurion Phillips was not out on 26 off 126 balls as the duo batted out 259 balls to secure the draw, with the Kiwis finishing at 239/5 in 120 overs. India will play another Test against New Zealand at the Hagley in Christchurch which starts on November 27.

Also Read | WTC points table after IND vs NZ 1st Test: India remain fourth after draw

Before the India vs New Zealand draw in Wellington, Bangladesh held West Indies in the second Test in Sylhet, Afghanistan drew against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in the first Test and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first Test draw in Rawalpindi in November 2026.

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In the last 15 years, there have been only two other months with as many as four draws Tests - March 2013 and March 2022.

Drawn Test matches in March 2022

Dates Teams Venue Mar 4–8, 2022 Pakistan vs. Australia Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Mar 8–12, 2022 West Indies vs. England Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound Mar 12–16, 2022 Pakistan vs. Australia National Stadium, Karachi Mar 16–20, 2022 West Indies vs. England Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Drawn Test matches in March 2013

Teams Venue Date New Zealand vs England Dunedin March 6-10, 2013 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Galle March 8–12, 2013 New Zealand vs England Wellington March 14–18, 2013 New Zealand vs England Auckland March 22–26, 2013

What happened in IND vs NZ 1st Test? With eight wickets on the final day, India dismissed two well-set overnight batters in Devon Conway (65) and Rachin Ravindra (37) in the opening session, with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna striking. Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Tom Blundell (15 off 54 balls), the only wicket to fall in the second session as India struggled to make further inroads.

A costly fielding lapse by Akash Deep gave Mitchell a reprieve when the pacer failed to collect the ball cleanly, missing a run-out opportunity. Mitchell made the most of the reprieve. India had declared their first innings at 702 for nine after bowling out the hosts for 368.

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India's unwanted records in Wellington India used as many as eight bowlers in the second innings of the Wellington Test match - 28th time in their Test history. The previous instance where India used eight or more bowlers was in a drawn encounter against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August.

Previously, only twice did India use eight bowlers or more in two consecutive Tests - against England during the 1963/64 home series and against Pakistan in Kolkata in December 1952 followed by against West Indies at Port of Spain in January 1953.

In fact, the last time India played two consecutive Test draws was a decade ago. Back then, India played three Test draws on the trot - against Australia in Melbourne and Sydney on the 2014/15 tour, followed by one against Bangladesh in June 2015.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in