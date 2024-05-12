France vs Belgium Live Score: Final of Mdina Cup T20Is, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

France vs Belgium Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Mdina Cup T20Is, 2024. Match will start on 12 May 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux
France squad -
Gustav McKeon, Hamza Niaz, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Zain Ahmad, Christian Roberts, Kamran Ahmadzai, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Lingeswaran Canessane, Dawood Ahmadzai, Ikbal Hossain, Sajad Stanikzay, Usman Khan, Zaheer Zahiri
Belgium squad -
Burhan Niaz, Muhammad Muneeb, Saber Zakhil, Sazzad Hosen, Sherry Butt, Zaki Shah, Dumon Dewald, Faisal Khaliq, Sheraz Sheikh, Waqas Raja, Ali Raza, Syed Jamil, Adnan Razzaq, Khalid Ahmadi, Murid Ekrami, Sajad Ahmadzai
France vs Belgium Match Details
Final of Mdina Cup T20Is, 2024 between France and Belgium to be held at Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
