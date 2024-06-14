The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reinstated Babar Azam as the team's captain, pinning high hopes on him for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Pakistan's lacklustre performance in the tournament, including a shocking defeat against the United States of America (USA), has reignited the debate on Babar Azam's leadership. This controversy, fueled by Ahmed Shehzad's scathing remarks on a television show, has become a focal point of discussion in the cricket community.

"Your strike rate is 112, and the average is 26. You haven't hit a single six in 207 balls in the Powerplay. I admit I could've improved my performance 8 years ago, but your stats are even worse. You are worse than me, but you are king. You're a fraud king," Shehzad said on Pakistan's news channel Geo News.

Ahmed Shehzad said Babar Azam had ruined Pakistan's cricket structure and failed to deliver even after PCB gave him full support.

"He could not bring any trophy for Pakistan. After that, you have ruined the entire domestic structure; you are such a captain; you cannot unconventionally run the domestic team to bring in your friends. If you cannot do anything, you can at least do this much. Now, you should raise your hands and say that I had all the support. PCB gave me everything, but I could not deliver. I got the players of my choice, but I could not deliver for Pakistan; I am really, really sorry; I am responsible," he added.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 chance under clouds

Ahmed Shehzad's rant came as Pakistan finds itself in a difficult situation where they have to defeat Ireland in the last group stages match and then pray that Ireland defeats United States with a big margin, which is less likely as USA is performing exceptionally well in T20 World Cup 2024.

Moreover, the recent flash floods in Florida has casted a doubt on the possibility of the game and it seems like Pakistan's final chance at remaining in the tournament is also over.

