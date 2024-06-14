'Fraud king': Captain Babar Azam slammed by Pakistan cricketer over dismal run in T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmed Shehzad said Babar Azam had ruined Pakistan's cricket structure and failed to deliver even after PCB gave him full support
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reinstated Babar Azam as the team's captain, pinning high hopes on him for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Pakistan's lacklustre performance in the tournament, including a shocking defeat against the United States of America (USA), has reignited the debate on Babar Azam's leadership. This controversy, fueled by Ahmed Shehzad's scathing remarks on a television show, has become a focal point of discussion in the cricket community.