Freak injury: Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq hit on the face, carried off the field | VIDEO

Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq suffered a freak injury during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand. As the Pakistan batter was attempting a quick sinlge in the third over of the second innings, the New Zealand fielder threw the ball at ul Haq's end. Unfortunately, the ball struck his jaw as it entered through the helmet grill before making contact. The 29-year-old immediately fell to the ground as he held his face in discomfort.

The Pakistan team physio rushed on to the field to attent to ul Haq and the batsman was taken off the field, retired hurt, on a stretcher. Babar Azam came out to bat to replace ul Haq.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI series

Pakistan are chasing a total of 265 against New Zealand in the third One Day International match at Mount Maunganui. After winning the toss, Pakistan put the hosts into bat first in the rain-shortened game, reduced to 42 overs. The Kiwis put up 264/8 in their 42 overs as captain Michael Bracewell (59 of 40) and opener Rhys Mariu (58 of 61) topped the scores for the home team.

New Zealand have already clinched the three-match ODI series having won the first two matches.