'From 2000 match-fixing scandal to Tendulkar's suspension': 5 biggest India vs South Africa controversies
Apart from likely excitement and energy around India's tour of South Africa, cricket fans will not forget that India and South Africa had their share of controversies in the past
Team India is all set for the South Africa series with the first T20 scheduled on 10 December. The series is expected to be memorable for many reasons mainly because India is going in with a totally young squad in the white ball format of the series. South Africa has also fielded many youngsters to welcome Team India and the cricket fans are expecting some exciting moments ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.