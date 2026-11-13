From Aaryavir Sehwag to Lakshya Raichandani: 5 youngsters who could break into India’s senior team after U19 Asia Cup

The ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 has provided a platform for several emerging Indian cricketers to showcase their talent. With India reaching the final after defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semi-final, a number of youngsters have strengthened their credentials in the tournament.

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Led by Lakshya Raichandani, India will face Pakistan in the final on Saturday. While the immediate focus remains on the title, the performances of several players have also brought attention to India's next generation of cricketing talent.

From Aaryavir Sehwag's impressive run-scoring ability to Ishan Sood's contributions with the ball, here are five Indian youngsters who could attract attention on the pathway to the senior national team.

Aaryavir Sehwag Son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, Aaryavir has been among the standout performers for India in the tournament. The right-handed batter entered the competition after scoring 173 off 143 deliveries for Delhi against Chandigarh in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Also Read | Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by nine wickets to storm into U19 Asia Cup 2026 final

He carried that form into the Asia Cup, scoring an unbeaten 70 against Nepal before producing a 160-run innings against the UAE. Aaryavir continued his impressive run with a half-century against Afghanistan in the semi-final.

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He has accumulated 303 runs in four innings, making him one of India's leading run-scorers in the competition.

Lakshya Raichandani India captain Lakshya Raichandani has also made significant contributions with the bat. The Uttarakhand batter has demonstrated his ability to play long innings, having scored a double century against Sri Lanka in a Youth Test earlier in 2026.

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He followed it up with a 240-run knock against Australia in a Youth Test in September.

Raichandani continued his run in the Asia Cup with a 93 off 90 deliveries against Afghanistan in the semi-final. His innings included 13 fours and a six and played a crucial role in India's successful chase of 228 runs.

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Also Read | Niqab Shafiq fires up India vs Pakistan with fiery send-off to Aaryavir Sehwag

VK Vineeth VK Vineeth has been another important contributor to India's batting performances. He scored 67 against the UAE, sharing a 193-run partnership with Aaryavir Sehwag.

The youngster followed it up with an unbeaten 57 against Afghanistan in the semi-final. His innings came off 62 deliveries and included five fours and a six.

Vineeth has scored 132 runs in three innings in the tournament at an average of 66, establishing himself as another promising batter in India's Under-19 setup.

Arjun Rajput Arjun Rajput demonstrated his batting potential with a century against Pakistan in the group stage. The right-handed batter scored 107 off 85 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and five sixes.

Although India lost the contest by three wickets, Rajput's innings was one of the significant individual performances in the match.

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His ability to score quickly and convert a start into a substantial innings makes him another youngster to follow in India's junior cricket circuit.

Ishan Sood Ishan Sood has been among India's important performers with the ball in the tournament. The youngster produced an impressive performance in the semi-final against Afghanistan, claiming three wickets for 43 runs.

His contribution helped India restrict Afghanistan to 227/8 before the batters completed the chase.

Sood has taken 11 wickets in four matches in the competition, making him one of the leading wicket-takers. His performances have highlighted the bowling talent available in India's Under-19 setup.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.